MONDAY

Anoka: 10 a.m., program at Veterans Memorial at Forest Hills Cemetery. Featuring speaker Maj. Shawn Gregory of the Minnesota National Guard, the North Suburban Concert Band and student recitations.

Apple Valley: 11 a.m., ceremony at Veteran’s Park, American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Drive. (In the event of rain, event will be held inside the American Legion.) Featuring the Legion Honor Guard and Auxiliary, Boy and Girl Scouts and music by the Scott Highland Middle School band and the Velvet Tones. Speaker will be Air Force Col. James W. Goodman (retired).

Fort Snelling: 10 a.m., program at intersection of Peck Avenue and Mallon Road at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Speaker will be Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Julin (retired). Wreath presentations begin at 9:45 a.m.

Maple Plain: 10:30 a.m., program at Lewis Cemetery sponsored by Paul Stinson American Legion Post 514. Featuring speaker Sam Daly, who trains service dogs for disabled veterans, and the Orono High School Band. (In the event of rain, the service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Maple Plain.)

Maplewood: 11 a.m., program at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton St.

On Memorial Day 2016, the Minnesota National Guard color guard posted the colors at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis: Several events at Lakewood Cemetery:

• 10:30 a.m., ceremony near Soldiers Memorial featuring speaker Stephen Osman, retired historian with Minnesota Historical Society; music by the Minneapolis Police Band and a dove release.

Other activities at Lakewood:

• “The Making of Minneapolis” exhibit, Lakewood Garden Mausoleum

• “The People Who Shaped Our City” walking tour.

• Historic streetcar rides from Lakewood’s streetcar gate to Lake Harriet and back provided by the Minnesota Streetcar Museum, 9:30 a.m. to dusk, cost is $2 round trip (age 3 and under ride free).

St. Paul: 9:30 a.m., service on grassy area near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on John Ireland Boulevard. Veterans For Peace will honor all lives lost to war, both soldiers and civilians.

Stillwater: 11:30 p.m. ceremony, Stillwater Veterans Memorial, 3rd and Pine streets. Featuring wreath laying, music by the Stillwater Wind Symphony and the Croix Chordsmen, and a flyover by a T-6 Thunder Flight Team. Speaker will be Lt. Col. Bill VandenBergh, an 1986 graduate of Stillwater Area High School and a 1990 Distinguished Military Graduate of the University of Minnesota’s Army ROTC program.