MADISON, Wis. — A new memo shows property taxes went up $24 on the median-valued home last year thanks largely to locally-driven increases.

A Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo prepared for Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling shows the net tax bill on the median-valued home rose from $2,852 in 2016 to $2,876 in 2017.

Under the state budget Republicans approved in early 2017, property taxes would have declined by $3. The memo attributes the increase to school district, municipal and county levies. The final school levy, for example, was $42.8 million higher than estimated in the budget.

Shilling issued a statement blaming Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for not investing more in schools over the last seven years.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg didn't immediately reply to an email.