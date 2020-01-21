TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rod Melton Jr. posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Florida A&M defeated NC Central 66-57 on Monday to remain unbeaten at home
Nasir Core had 17 points for Florida A&M (5-12, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). MJ Randolph added 12 points and nine rebounds.
C.J. Keyser had 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-12, 3-2). Deven Palmer added 12 points. Jibri Blount had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. NC Central defeated Florida A&M 61-45 on Jan. 4.
Florida A&M takes on Howard on the road on Saturday. NC Central matches up against Delaware State at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Jrue Holiday scores 36, Pelicans snap Grizzlies' win streak
Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence and the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, beating Memphis 126-116 Monday in the Grizzlies' annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game.
Golf
Update on the latest in sports:
NBA-SCHEDULERockets lose againUNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets' losing streak has reached a season-worst four games after they coughed up a 15-point lead in the…
Sports
Former semifinalist Konta out of Australian Open
The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
Wolves
Fournier, Vucevic lead Magic past Hornets 106-83
Evan Fournier has been dealing with an illness and was feeling incredibly sluggish before Orlando's game at Charlotte.
Twins
When it comes to unanimous Hall picks, Jeter could be No. 2.
When it comes to unanimous picks for baseball's Hall of Fame, Derek Jeter quite appropriately has the chance to be No. 2.