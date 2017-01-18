The ice castle sensation in Stillwater, which has drawn large crowds, will be closed Thursday and possibly into next week for safety reasons.

Walking surfaces inside and around the attraction will become “unmanageably wet” as temperatures rise into the 40s, the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday. Walls of the castle measure from 10 to 15 inches thick and will survive the warmer weather, the chamber said.

Ice Castles LLC built the attraction in Lowell Park, on the St. Croix River, and opened it Jan. 6.

It’s considered central to the city’s hopes to redefine itself as a winter destination by creating cold weather attractions to augment the city’s summer and fall tourism. This is the ice castle’s first year in Stillwater. It was featured in Eden Prairie the past two years and at the Mall of America before that.

“Why can’t Mother Nature be a little more consistent?” said Ice Castles promoter Amanda Roseth.

Roseth, of Woodbury, said it’s understood that the unexpected, temporary closure comes as an inconvenience to visitors who have purchased tickets or were planning to visit the attraction during an unrelated event, Hockey Day Minnesota, in Stillwater on Jan. 21.

Anyone who wants to reschedule a visit or receive a full refund can contact info@icecastles.com, organizers said.

When colder temperatures return, Ice Castles workers will prepare the walking surface for reopening, Roseth said.

“Unfortunately, we have no control over the weather, and only a short notice of what the weather allows us to do,” Roseth said. “It is true that there will be some melting and the walking surface will become wet, but structurally the Ice Castles will be fine in warm weather.”

Mayor Ted Kozlowski said recently that the ice castle is part of “an overall strategy to recreate Stillwater as a 12-month destination. From my standpoint, downtown weekends in Stillwater, cold as it is, usually aren’t that busy.”