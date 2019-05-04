MIAMI — Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman has been ejected in the second inning for throwing a pitch behind Marlins pitcher Jose Ureña, who was involved in a melee between the teams last season.
Gausman's first pitch to Ureña was a 97 mph knee-high fastball that sailed behind the batter, and plate umpire Jeff Nelson immediately signaled the ejection.
The game was Ureña's first against the Braves since he was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a bench-clearing confrontation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers fall to Northwestern in softball showdown
Danielle Williams of Northwestern gave up just one hit — Hope Brandner's single in the fourth inning — and struck out 13. Amber Fiser had 10 strikeouts for the Gophers.
Twins
Phegley drives in 8, A's rip Pirates 14-1 to end 6-game skid
Josh Phegley drove in a career-high eight runs to set a franchise record for most RBIs in a game by a catcher and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game losing streak with 14-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Twins
Greene gets 13th save in Tigers' 14th win, 4-3 over Royals
Shane Greene has been part of almost every victory this season for the Detroit Tigers.
Wolves
AP source: Cavs to interview Spurs assistant Udoka
The Cavaliers have scheduled another interview in their slow, steady search for a coach.
Twins
More of the same: Twins lose 6-3 at Yankee Stadium
Gary Sanchez hit a pair of home runs to lead the Yankees to their ninth consecutive home win - and 14th in the past 15 - over the Twins.