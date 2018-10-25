WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump will be accompanying the president on his trip to Paris next month.
Trump says in a tweet that he spoke Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') about "many topics" including his "the very exciting" upcoming visit.
Trump will be attending the Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration in Paris on Nov. 11. He was a special guest at the city's Bastille Day parade last year.
Trump is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO'-tihn) while he's in town.
He also says he spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and is praising the leader for taking "a very hard line" on illegal immigration.
