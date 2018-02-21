The parents of First Lady Melania Trump have become legal permanent residents of the United States and are close to obtaining their citizenship, according to people familiar with their status, but their attorney declined to say how or when the couple gained their green cards.

Immigration experts said Viktor and Amalija Knavs likely relied on a family reunification process that President Donald Trump has derided as “chain migration” and proposed ending in such cases.

The Knavses are living in the U.S. on green cards, said Michael Wildes, a New York-based immigration attorney who represents the first lady and her family. “I can confirm that Mrs. Trump’s parents are both lawfully admitted to the United States as permanent residents,” he said.

The Knavses are awaiting scheduling for their swearing-in ceremony, said a person with knowledge of the parents’ immigration filings.

Questions over the Knavses’ immigration status have escalated since Trump campaigned on a hard-line anti-immigration agenda. He has proposed ending the decadeslong ability of U.S. citizens to sponsor their parents and siblings for legal U.S. residency, which he has blasted as “chain migration” and a threat to Americans’ security and quality of life.

But experts said such a path would have been the most likely method that his in-laws would have used to obtain residency that permits them to live in the U.S. Matthew Kolken, a partner at a New York immigration law firm, said Trump’s in-laws could gain green cards by their daughter sponsoring them or by an employer sponsoring them. The latter is unlikely. The Knavses are reportedly retired. In Slovenia, Viktor Knavs, 73, was a chauffeur and car salesman. Amalija Knavs, 71, was a patternmaker.

David Leopold, an immigration lawyer, said the first lady’s sponsorship appears to be the only reasonable way they would have obtained green cards because the process gives preferential treatment to parents of a U.S. citizen. “That would be the logical way to do it, the preferred way to do it and possibly the only way to do it under the facts that I know,” he said.