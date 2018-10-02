ACCRA, Ghana — Melania Trump is visiting a baby clinic at a hospital in Ghana.

At the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge on Tuesday the U.S. first lady saw how babies are weighed — in sacks hung from a hook on a scale. She also saw how vitamins are administered to babies and toured a neonatal intensive care unit.

The stop was her first after arriving in the West African nation on Tuesday morning. It was meant to highlight her interest in child welfare.

Mrs. Trump held a baby boy as she toured old and new wings of the hospital in the capital of Accra and distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.

She also plans to visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on her first extended solo international trip as first lady.