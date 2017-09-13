Lefthander Adalberto Mejia will return to the starting rotation on Saturday when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins officially announced on Wednesday.

Mejia, 4-5 with a 4.77 ERA, has been out since August 8 with a upper arm muscle strain. It's called the brachialis muscle, but you would have wondered what it was if I led with that. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Mejia's rehabilitation went well, and want to give him a start rather than Aaron Slegers.

Toronto is hitting .231 against lefthanded starters, which might have played a role in the decision. The Blue Jays are batting .245 against righthanded starters.

With Mejia pitching on Saturday, it allows Jose Berrios and Bartolo Colon to stay on their regular schedules, something Molitor felt was important.

"He's proven that he's ready to come back," Molitor said, "and, hopefully, help us."

Miguel Sano took some early batting practice today but didn't do much else. He did some running on Tuesday, and the Twins decided to back him off today.

But Sano at least was spotted in the clubhouse today. He's spent most of the time in the restricted area, getting treatment whatever else they have him doing these days. Brian Dozier said he sat with him in the whirlpool today, and it was the first time he's seen him in awhile.

I caught up with Sano as he was walking through the clubhouse. All he did was give a thumbs up and say, "I'm working."

This will be the Twins' first look at righthander Dinelson Lamet, who is averaging 11.30 strikeouts per nine innings. Fangraphs has his fastball at 94.9 mph and a slider at 85.8. He has a change up, but throws it only 5.8 percent of the time.

He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 18 starts. It appears that the Twins will have a little bit of a challenge on their hands tonight. They will try to lay off his slider, his chase pitch, and see if they can get his pitch count up early.

James Rowson arrived at the ballpark last night after riding out Hurricane Irma with his family. They gave him some grief for missing batting practice - then went out and scored 16 runs.

Padres

Mauel Margot, CF

Carlos Asuaje, 2B

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Wil Myers, 1B

Hector Sanchez, DH

Cory Spangenberg, LF

Erick Aybar, SS

Jabari Blash, RF

Austin Hegdes, C

Dinelson Lamet, C

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Jason Castro, C

Robbie Grossman, DH

Ervin Santana, RHP