SYDNEY — The pregnant Duchess of Sussex has had her schedule cut back during her first royal tour, after a hectic start to her visit to Australia and the South Pacific with husband Prince Harry.
Meghan's first tour is an extremely busy one, with the royal couple scheduled to attend more than 70 engagements during a 16-day trip across four countries.
Kensington Palace says the couple has decided to slightly reduce Meghan's schedule "for the next couple of days" ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour.
Meghan, who is about 12 weeks pregnant, skipped an event in Sydney on Sunday morning, leaving Prince Harry to attend the Invictus Games alone.
