NEW YORK — Meghan McCain is back on "The View" for the first time since the August death of her father, Sen. John McCain.
She made a tearful return Monday, thanking viewers and her colleagues for their support. She said the idealism for America that her father talked about didn't die with him when the former presidential candidate succumbed to brain cancer Aug. 25.
McCain urged viewers not to surrender to the divisiveness that is happening in the country right now.
Somewhat uncharacteristically, McCain stayed out of the first "hot topic" discussion on the talk show Monday, which was about the Senate approval of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
College kids, parents get a lesson in mental health medication
Some students quit taking their pills when they get to college. Here's why that's so dangerous.
Variety
Lileks: Who is this dead Swede, and why is he so tidy?
They call it Swedish death cleaning: You approach your possessions as if you were charged with emptying out your house after you’ve died. No one…
Variety
Minneapolis singer J.S. Ondara signs to Verve, hits the road with Lindsey Buckingham
The Kenya native formerly known as Jay Smart recorded with members of Dawes and Milk Carton Kids for his album due out Feb. 1.
National
The Latest: Trump says allegations against Kavanaugh 'hoax'
The Latest on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
Variety
Groups propose Fox River as federally designated water trail
Local leaders and nonprofit groups are looking into turning the Fox River in Illinois and Wisconsin into a federally designated water trail.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.