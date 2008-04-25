Height: 5-11, Position: forward
College: South Dakota State, graduated May 2007
Stats: She averaged 17.5 points per game as senior, shooting 39.5 percent on three-pointers. The second all-time leading scorer at SDSU with 1,850 points, she started 120 consecutive games in four seasons.
WNBA: Signed March 18 as a free agent by the Lynx.
Website: meganvogel.com/
Blogs: Latest can be found on www.wnba.com by clicking on fan blog squad under WNBA Community on home page.
