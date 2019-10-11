1.No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

2.No. 8 Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0)

3.No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0)

4.No. 17 Iowa (4-1, 1-1)

5.No. 16 Michigan (4-1, 2-1)

6.Gophers (5-0, 2-0)

7.Michigan State (4-2, 2-1)

8.Nebraska (4-2, 2-1)

9.Indiana (3-2, 0-2)

10.Maryland (3-2, 1-1)

11.Illinois (2-3, 0-2)

12.Northwestern (1-4, 0-3)

13.Purdue (1-4, 0-2)

14.Rutgers (1-4, 0-3)

Comment: Wasn’t Michigan State’s defense supposed to be good? The Spartans allow opponents nearly 300 yards per game and about 18 points. They already dropped a low-scoring game to Arizona State and are coming off a 34-10 trouncing from Ohio State, just in time to visit Wisconsin on Saturday. They’ve also let lowly Indiana score 31 points on them.

Week 6 MVP

Sean Clifford Penn State, QB

Clifford completed 20 of 29 passes for 264 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 35-7 victory against Purdue. He also rushed for 33 yards and a score. His longest toss went 72 yards to Jahan Dotson for a first-quarter touchdown. The sophomore already has 1,443 passing yards and 12 TDs this season, his first as a starter, and has helped Penn State to an undefeated run so far.