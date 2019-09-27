1.No. 5 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

2.No. 8 Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0)

3.No. 14 Iowa (3-0, 1-0)

4.No. 12 Penn State (3-0)

5.No. 25 Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)

6.No. 20 Michigan (2-1, 0-1)

7.Nebraska (3-1, 1-0)

8.Gophers (3-0)

9.Maryland (2-1)

10.Indiana (3-1, 0-1)

11.Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)

12.Purdue (1-2)

13.Illinois (2-2, 0-1)

14.Rutgers (1-2, 0-1)

Comment: Tales of Ohio State’s death might have been greatly exaggerated. Even with a new coaching staff after Urban Meyer’s retirement, the Buckeyes’ talented squad hasn’t regressed. They’ve allowed opponents an average of nine points per game, scoring an average of 54 points themselves. Sophomore QB Justin Fields has 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Week 4 MVP

Adrian Martinez QB, Nebraska

The sophomore completed 22 of 34 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-38 victory at Illinois to open his team’s conference season. His longest throw was a 41-yard toss to Eden Prairie’s own JD Spielman, a junior receiver on the Cornhuskers. Martinez already has more than 1,000 passing yards this season and has completed 61.5% of his passes, seven for touchdowns.