1.No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0)

2.No. 4 Penn State (8-0, 5-0)

3.No. 17 Gophers (8-0, 5-0)

4.No. 14 Michigan (7-2, 4-2)

5.No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2)

6.No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2)

7.Indiana (7-2, 4-2)

8.Illinois (5-4, 3-3)

9.Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)

10.Nebraska (4-5, 2-4)

11.Purdue (3-6, 2-4)

12.Maryland (3-6, 1-5)

13.Northwestern (1-7, 0-6)

14.Rutgers (2-7, 0-6)

Comment: The Illini haven't made a bowl game in four seasons. But against all odds, they're one win away from bowl eligibility. Their signature win, upsetting Wisconsin on Oct. 19, spurred a current three-game winning streak. And with just Iowa and Northwestern left, a 7-4 Illinois is a real possibility.

Week 10 MVP: Dele Harding, LB, Illinois

The senior linebacker made game-changing plays in his team's 38-10 win against Rutgers. He returned an interception 54 yards for a score and also forced a fumble that led to another touchdown. He tallied 12 tackles, including two for a loss. And he leads the conference in tackles per game at 11.7, which is almost two more tackles than the next player on the list.