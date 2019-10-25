1.No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0)

2.No. 6 Penn State (7-0, 4-0)

3.No. 13 Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1)

4.No. 17 Gophers (7-0, 4-0)

5.No. 19 Michigan (5-2, 3-2)

6.No. 20 Iowa (5-2, 2-2)

7.Indiana (5-2, 2-2)

8.Nebraska (4-3, 2-2)

9.Michigan State (4-3, 2-2)

10.Illinois (3-4, 1-3)

11.Maryland (3-4, 1-3)

12.Purdue (2-5, 1-3)

13.Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)

14.Rutgers (1-6, 0-5)

Comment: Indiana has gone pretty unnoticed this year, but it is quietly having a good season. Its two losses were to then-No. 6 Ohio State and then-No. 25 Michigan State, with the latter by just nine points. Indiana’s offense has been its strong suit, as it averages 33.4 points and 449.9 yards per game, and more than 300 of those are in the air.

Week 8 MVP David Bell, WR, Purdue

The freshman made 13 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown in Purdue’s 26-20 loss to Iowa. He has filled in very well for All-America Rondale Moore, who hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury against the Gophers a month ago. Bell has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in three of his past four games. He’s one of the best in the Big Ten with 39 catches for 635 yards.