1.No. 4 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

2.No. 6 Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)

3.No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0)

4.No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1)

5.No. 20 Gophers (6-0, 3-0)

6.No. 23 Iowa (4-2, 1-2)

7.Nebraska (4-3, 2-2)

8.Michigan State (4-3, 2-2)

9.Indiana (4-2, 1-2)

10.Purdue (2-4, 1-2)

11.Maryland (3-3, 1-2)

12.Illinois (2-4, 1-2)

13.Northwestern (1-4, 0-3)

14.Rutgers (1-5, 0-4)

•Tough two weeks for Iowa. In defensive showdowns, the Hawkeyes lost 10-3 at Michigan before falling 17-12 to Penn State at home this past week. Their schedule gives them a break with another home game against Purdue on Saturday. But opening November at Wisconsin and then playing host the Gophers muddles their West title hopes.

Week 7 MVP

Jack Plummer, QB, Purdue

The backup has been more than serviceable for a Boilermakers team that really needed a boost after three consecutive losses. His mobility gave the Gophers a late scare in Week 5, but in Purdue's 40-14 beating of Maryland on Saturday, Plummer completed 33 of 41 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Plummer should finish the season for injured starter Elijah Sindelar.