1.No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)

2.No. 8 Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0)

3.No. 14 Iowa (4-0, 1-0)

4.No. 12 Penn State (4-0, 1-0)

5.No. 25 Michigan State (4-1, 2-0)

6.No. 19 Michigan (3-1, 1-1)

7.Gophers (4-0, 1-0)

8.Indiana (3-2, 0-2)

9.Nebraska (3-2, 1-1)

10.Illinois (2-2, 0-1)

11.Maryland (2-2, 0-1)

12.Northwestern (1-3, 0-2)

13.Purdue (1-3, 0-1)

14.Rutgers (1-3, 0-2)

Comment: The Gophers might have ended Purdue’s hopes for a good season. On a single play this past Saturday, Purdue lost starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and All-America receiver Rondale Moore to injuries. Sindelar is out indefinitely because of a broken clavicle. Moore is week to week with a leg injury, but will miss Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Week 5 MVP

Rashod Bateman WR, Gophers

The sophomore receiver eclipsed a career high at Purdue, tallying 177 receiving yards on six receptions, along with two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan helped, missing on only one of his 22 passes to ignite the passing game to a 396-yard day. Bateman already has amassed 466 yards from 21 catches this year, his longest at 47 yards. He’s also caught four touchdowns.