1.No. 1 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0)

2.No. 8 Gophers (10-1, 7-1)

3.No. 10 Penn State (9-2, 6-2)

4.No. 12 Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2)

5.No. 13 Michigan (9-2, 6-2)

6.No. 17 Iowa (8-3, 5-3)

7.Indiana (7-4, 4-4)

8.Illinois (6-5, 4-4)

9.Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)

10.Michigan State (5-6, 3-5)

11.Purdue (4-7, 3-5)

12.Maryland (3-8, 1-7)

13.Northwestern (2-9, 0-8)

14.Rutgers (2-9, 0-8)

Comment: Rutgers endured its fourth shutout this season at the hands of not-much-better Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights have the unfortunate regular-season finale of Penn State at Beaver Stadium, so they might add a fifth. Plus, they’ve struggled to hire a new coach after firing Chris Ash three games in, negotiating off and on with former coach Greg Schiano.

Week 13 MVP

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

The junior recorded three sacks in his team’s win against Penn State to stay undefeated and win the Big Ten East. He set the single-season school record with 16½ sacks and ranks fourth all-time in the conference. He finished the game with a career-high nine tackles, including five solo and four for a loss. He also added two forced fumbles in his first game back from a two-game suspension.