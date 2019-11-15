1.No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

2.No. 8 Gophers (9-0, 6-0)

3.No. 9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1)

4.No. 14 Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2)

5.No. 15 Michigan (7-2, 4-2)

6.No. 20 Iowa (6-3, 3-3)

7.Indiana (7-2, 4-2)

8.Illinois (6-4, 4-3)

9.Purdue (4-6, 3-4)

10.Nebraska (4-5, 2-4)

11.Michigan State (4-5, 2-4)

12.Maryland (3-7, 1-6)

13.Northwestern (1-8, 0-7)

14.Rutgers (2-7, 0-6)

Comment: Even facing a third-string quarterback, Northwestern can’t win. The West champion from last season lost 24-22 at home to Purdue, scoring its second-most points this season, after scoring 30 in its one win against UNLV. At least it’s playing 1-9 UMass in a nonconference respite this weekend. The Minutemen are allowing 53.1 points per game.

Week 11 MVP

Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

The sophomore had a career game, making 13 tackles, including eight unassisted, and two interceptions in a 37-34 comeback victory at Michigan State that made the Illini bowl-eligible for the first time in four seasons. His first pick set up an Illini scoring drive. He returned the second 76 yards to score in Illinois’ 27-point fourth quarter. The Illini have now won four straight.