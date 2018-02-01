When sports fans see a sports category on a game show, it's their time to shine.

But for those who might be better at, say, more general trivia it's not such a walk in the park.

Meet Ryan, Sara and Justin. The three were Thursday's contestants on Jeopardy! and let's just say they probably aren't among those anxiously counting down the seconds to Sunday's big game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

What is: Please enjoy their failures (and stick around for the Vikings reference in the $1,000 clue)