Whitecaps roster
No. Player Pos. Ht. Hometown College
1 Juile Friend G 5'8" Minnetonka St. Cloud State
2 Lee Stecklein D 6'0" Roseville Minnesota
3 Jonna Curtis F 5'4" Elk River New Hampshire
4 Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal D (nl) Roseville Minnesota
5 Winny Brodt Brown D 5'4" Roseville Minnesota
6 Kate Schipper F 5'4" Brooklyn Park Minnesota
7 Emma Stauber F 5'7" Duluth Minnesota-Duluth
8 Amanda Boulier D/F 5'1" Watertown, CT St. Lawrence
9 Allie Thunstrom F 5'5" Maplewood Boston College
10 Brooke White-Lancette F 5'6" Berkeley, CA Northeastern
11 Lisa Martinson F 5'5" St. Louis Park St. Cloud State
13 Katie McGovern F 5'4" Scottsdale, AZ Minnesota-Duluth
15 Meghan Pezon F 5'6" Eden Prairie St. Cloud State
16 Margo Lund F 5'9" White Bear Lake St. Lawrence/N.H.
17 Sadie Lundquist F 5'5" Cloquet Bemidji State
18 Amy Schlagel F 5'7" Blaine New Hampshire
20 Hannah Brandt F 5'6" Vadnais Heights Minnesota
21 Amy Menke F 5'6" Shakopee North Dakota
22 Kalli Funk F 5'5" Roseville St. Cloud State
23 Tanja Eisenschmid D 5'7" Marktoberdorf, Ger. North Dakota
25 Lauren Barnes F 5'8" Burnsville MSU Mankato
26 Kendall Coyne Schofield F 5'2" Palos Heights, IL Northeastern
29 Amanda Leveille G 5'7" Kingston, Ontario Minnesota
34 Sydney Rossman G 5'5" Excelsior Quinnipiac
91 Haylea Schmid F 5'7" Oak Grove St. Cloud State
