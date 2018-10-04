Whitecaps roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Hometown College

1 Juile Friend G 5'8" Minnetonka St. Cloud State

2 Lee Stecklein D 6'0" Roseville Minnesota

3 Jonna Curtis F 5'4" Elk River New Hampshire

4 Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal D (nl) Roseville Minnesota

5 Winny Brodt Brown D 5'4" Roseville Minnesota

6 Kate Schipper F 5'4" Brooklyn Park Minnesota

7 Emma Stauber F 5'7" Duluth Minnesota-Duluth

8 Amanda Boulier D/F 5'1" Watertown, CT St. Lawrence

9 Allie Thunstrom F 5'5" Maplewood Boston College

10 Brooke White-Lancette F 5'6" Berkeley, CA Northeastern

11 Lisa Martinson F 5'5" St. Louis Park St. Cloud State

13 Katie McGovern F 5'4" Scottsdale, AZ Minnesota-Duluth

15 Meghan Pezon F 5'6" Eden Prairie St. Cloud State

16 Margo Lund F 5'9" White Bear Lake St. Lawrence/N.H.

17 Sadie Lundquist F 5'5" Cloquet Bemidji State

18 Amy Schlagel F 5'7" Blaine New Hampshire

20 Hannah Brandt F 5'6" Vadnais Heights Minnesota

21 Amy Menke F 5'6" Shakopee North Dakota

22 Kalli Funk F 5'5" Roseville St. Cloud State

23 Tanja Eisenschmid D 5'7" Marktoberdorf, Ger. North Dakota

25 Lauren Barnes F 5'8" Burnsville MSU Mankato

26 Kendall Coyne Schofield F 5'2" Palos Heights, IL Northeastern

29 Amanda Leveille G 5'7" Kingston, Ontario Minnesota

34 Sydney Rossman G 5'5" Excelsior Quinnipiac

91 Haylea Schmid F 5'7" Oak Grove St. Cloud State