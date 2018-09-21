– To its competitors, the Netflix takeover of comedy must have seemed nasty, brutish and quick.

In only a few years, this streaming giant has pushed aside HBO as the home of prestige stand-up and made Comedy Central seem like Comedy Marginal. By signing up A-listers (Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock), turning rising talent into stars (Ali Wong and Hannah Gadsby) and radically expanding the volume of new content, Netflix has transformed the stand-up special into the bustling center of popular culture. How did it do it?

The cynical explanation is that the service just outspent everyone else. But in rare, extensive interviews, Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's vice president for original documentary and comedy programming, and Robbie Praw, its director of original stand-up comedy, the most powerful gatekeepers in stand-up, tell a different story, one in which iconoclasm, new metrics and abiding faith in the algorithm disrupt the stale conventions of an industry.

Over dinner last month, Nishimura, 47, shifted between comedy-nerd chatter and Silicon Valley-speak. Praw, 37, warm but more cautious, listened in awe as she explained perhaps her greatest coup, persuading Chappelle to return to a national platform. She lingered on the image of seeing him after the BAFTA Awards one year in London when a security guard who didn't recognize him stopped him from entering a party. She introduced herself: "We're heading to another party. Wanna go?"

He did, and years later, he joined her again, not only agreeing to release his first stand-up special in 13 years on Netflix, but also following that with three more in 2017. Bringing this reclusive star to Netflix solidified its dominant reputation. His pay for the package of shows was widely reported as $60 million. Netflix does not confirm salaries, but, asked how she determined what to offer him, Nishimura responded: "The way we do everything else. We go into the data."

The same impulse was evident more than a decade earlier when Nishimura started working for Netflix, buying content of all kinds from companies other than major studios. After seeing how specials first shown on cable performed on Netflix, she developed a hunch that the common wisdom about the stand-up special — that it had a limited audience — was entirely wrong.

Clockwise from top left: Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Hannah Gadsby and Ali Wong have all helped make Netflix the new home of comedy.

When Netflix started developing original content, Nishimura's experience helped make the case to bet big on comedy. Now, 50 percent of its 130 million subscribers have watched a special in the past year, and a third of those viewers have watched three such shows.

Netflix releases about a special every week, and the frequency rose dramatically in fall 2016, not long after Nishimura brought on Praw, a comedy obsessive who was vice president at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal and who at Netflix leads four employees constantly scouting new work. Their strategy is rooted in the belief that Netflix doesn't need to choose between quality and quantity, that the eternal showbiz question of whether to go for mass or prestige is a false choice. They can do both, their argument goes, because they not only have more data on what the audience wants — and, with their algorithm's help, are better able to personalize the experience — but also their system of analyzing taste is more refined.

Netflix is famously tight-lipped about data. It won't release audience information to the news media or comics, who would love to know who watches their specials in order to plan tours.

But the two executives will discuss some details. Praw said one of the many misconceptions he brought to Netflix was there would be no overlap between fans of, say, Gabriel Iglesias' broad comedy and Duluth native Maria Bamford's more cerebral stand-up. "What we discovered is that for some people that's the case," he said, "but for others, that assumption is wrong."

Nishimura added that there was also a surprising overlap between viewers interested in Gadsby and "Wild Wild Country," the documentary series about a cult leader. They are both popular, she said, among those drawn to explorations of the "human condition, what motivates people under pressure."

But now that Netflix is the biggest and most influential stand-up platform, it's become a subject of intense scrutiny about issues of representation and pay equity.

This year, stand-up comic Mo'Nique, who is black, called for a boycott of Netflix, accusing it of discriminating against black female comedians by paying less for their specials. (She was offered half a million dollars.) On Twitter, Wanda Sykes, another seasoned stand-up star who is black, thanked her for speaking up and said she was also offended by the offer Netflix gave her, indicating that it was less than $250,000. Praw said that Mo'Nique added to an important conversation about pay equity, but that Netflix executives based their pay decision on the usual data: social metrics and touring.

Netflix had not produced any new hourlong stand-up shows by black women in 2017 or 2018, although several have appeared in the service's half-hour and 15-minute collections. When asked if Netflix has a responsibility to do better, Praw said, "I think we have a responsibility, but it's also what our members want."

The next day, Praw e-mailed to clarify his comments and in a follow-up conversation conceded that programming so few black women has been a failure. Netflix has since announced that Tiffany Haddish and Sykes will release specials on the service next year.

In comedy circles, the most common criticism of Netflix is that in releasing so many specials, it's saturating the market, making it more difficult for comics who aren't superstars to break out. But Praw rejects that argument. "We would never look at musicians and say, let's put out 10 albums this year," he responded.

Players such as Disney and Apple are entering the streaming market. But it's unclear if these outlets will spend tens of millions of dollars on stand-up. Asked if Netflix can continue to offer huge sums, Nishimura replied, "If we continue to grow the audience, we're OK."

This may be partly why Netflix is putting a premium on the global market, recently hiring an Amsterdam-based executive to recruit international comics. Next year, the service will release 47 half-hour specials in seven languages on the same day.