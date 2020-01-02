Fifteen people have been named as inductees to the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s the third class of inductees to the hall of fame, which was started in 2018. A formal ceremony is set for April 5.

The inductees:

Annie Adamczak Glavan: Named 1982 Miss Basketball as a senior at Moose Lake, where her basketball, volleyball and softball teams all went undefeated in winning state championships in 1981-82. Played in 10 state tournaments overall, winning five state titles.

Brian Cosgriff: In his 21st season as Hopkins girls’ basketball coach. Has won seven state titles in 14 tournament appearances. Began the year with a 539-67 record. Inducted into the Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

Vicki Davis: Graduated from high school (St. Peter) in 1967 when there were no girls’ sports. Became a two-year captain in volleyball and basketball at Mankato State University. Served 45 years in pioneering girls’ sports at Hastings, including starting programs for basketball, track and field, volleyball and tennis. Davis, a member of the MSHSL Hall of Fame, was an official in 21 state tournaments (14 basketball and seven volleyball).

Tayler Hill: Led Minneapolis South to a state title in 2009. Her 106 points in the state tournament and 3,888 career points were state records at the time. Played at Ohio State, was fourth overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics. Averaging nine points per game in seven pro seasons.

Sam Jacobson: Scored 2,461 points and averaged a double-double for his high school career at Park of Cottage Grove. Mr. Basketball in 1994. Played for the Gophers in the 1997 Final Four and played professionally in the NBA, including with the Timberwolves, and in Europe.

Ziggy Kauls: Began coaching at Mounds View in 1967 and retired after 45 seasons. His teams made 12 state tournament appearances, won championships in 1972 and 1999. Compiled a 739-357 career record, third-most wins all-time. Already inducted into six halls of fame.

Terry Kunze: Led Duluth Central to the 1961 state championship with a 27-0 record. He averaged double figures in each of three seasons with the Gophers. He was an assistant coach with Jim Dutcher’s Gophers and was head coach for the Minnesota Fillies of the WPBL.

Mark Landsberger: Led Mounds View to state tournaments in 1972 and 1973, winning the 1972 Class AA championship and scoring 26 points per game as a senior. Played professionally for 16 years, including championship seasons with the L.A. Lakers in 1980 and 1982.

Kevin Lynch: Led Bloomington Jefferson to state championships in 1986 and 1987. Helped lead the Gophers to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight in separate seasons. Drafted by Charlotte in the NBA, later played overseas.

Larry McKenzie: First coach to four-peat as state champion in 2000-2003 with Minneapolis Henry. Also coached at Holy Angels, currently at Minneapolis North, winning state titles in 2016 and 2017. Has a 20-2 record in eight state tournament appearances.

Tom Nordland: A 1957 graduate of Minneapolis Roosevelt who was regarded as the state’s greatest jump shooter. Roosevelt won state titles in 1956 and 1957. Norland, who averaged 27.8 points per game as a senior, is known for his “Swish” shooting-method videos.

Jimmy Robinson: Began his career as an official in 1956, worked his way from high school games to Division II and III and eventually to the Big Ten Conference, where he was an official from 1971 to 1987. The first black man to officiate in the Minnesota state tournament.

Dave Tschimperle: Led Hopkins to three consecutive state tournaments and back-to-back state titles in 1952 and 1953. Led the 1951 and 1953 tournaments in scoring. The 6-3 center, who played college basketball at Hamline, is regarded by some as the best player in state history.

Frank Wachlarowicz: The Flyers won the 1975 AA state title with Wachlarowicz leading all scorers with 22 points per game. Four-year starter at St. John’s, scoring an MIAC record 2,357 points en route to two conference titles.

Barry Wohler: Led Bird Island-Lake Lillian, coached by his dad, Jerry, to state titles in 1980 and 1981, making three buzzer-beaters in six tournament games. Played baseball and basketball for the Gophers. Won a third state basketball title as coach at Orono High School in 2011.