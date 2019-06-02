– Carol Spencer, 86, may be the most influential fashion designer you've never heard of. But you've certainly heard of her client: Barbie.

In the 1960s, the then-recent graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) made a red pencil skirt with a white sleeveless blouse that had red stitching and three red buttons down the front. Short white gloves came with it. Thousands sold.

In the 1970s, well aware that the counterculture's loosening dress code had made it to the mainstream, Spencer designed a red bandanna halter maxi-dress and a matching leisure shirt for men. Those designs were popular, too.

In the Nancy Reagan 1980s, Spencer aimed for high-end appeal, making a one-shouldered ballgown in blue jacquard with an organza flower at the nipped-in waist and a cape. One of Reagan's go-to couturiers personally approved the gown to be sold under his name: "Oscar de la Renta for Barbie."

Spencer has made wedding dresses, saris, go-go boots and caftans. All in miniature. From 1963 to 1999, she was Barbie's fashion designer, a career celebrated in her new book, "Dressing Barbie" (HarperDesign).

Spencer also made her own clothes, and had an easy time working with the doll's famously unusual proportions, she said, because they weren't so far from her own. "I have shrunk, but in those days, I was tall and skinny," she said. "I had a 16-inch waist and something on top, too, I sure did, but Barbie's legs were better than mine."

Carol Spencer, 86, reorganize some of her collection of Barbies sporting looks that she designed, at home in Los Angeles.

She was sitting in her dining room, wearing a blouse in a shade that can only be described as Barbie pink, with a Barbie brooch and a Barbie digital watch that legions of girls probably begged to get for Christmas in the 1990s.

In creating a wardrobe for Barbie and the entourage (Skipper, Ken, Midge, Big Jim, Baby Sister Kelly, Cara, Stacey, Christie, P.J., Steffie and Miss America), Spencer was part of a team that has inspired the work of designers including Bob Mackie, Nicole Miller, Jeremy Scott and Jason Wu, who once said he played with Barbie dolls when he was a child.

Even in retirement, Spencer devotes her time to Barbie. Inducted in 2017 into the Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment Hall of Fame, she has spent her golden years attending Barbie collectors events and amassing artifacts.

For years she has worked on "Dressing Barbie." The book combines styled vintage fashion photography with memoir.

Born in 1932 and raised in Minneapolis, Spencer, in effect, launched her career in childhood.

"During World War II, things were scarce, and I remember the family would get the Sunday paper," Spencer said. "When they'd get through with it, they'd hand me the comic pages so that I could cut out the paper dolls."

She began to create paper fashion for these paper dolls. Soon she was making her own clothes. But being a fashion designer didn't seem like a realistic goal in those days, she recalled. "You could be a teacher, nurse, secretary or clerk," she said. "But wife and mother were the big ones."

She became engaged to a medical student, but when she realized that she was expected to work to help pay for his education before quitting to be a "doctor's wife," she broke off the relationship. She enrolled at MCAD, where she got a bachelor's degree in fine arts with a focus on fashion design.

Love at first sight

In late 1962, Spencer saw an ad in Women's Wear Daily for a national manufacturer based in Los Angeles looking for a "cost-conscious fashion designer-stylist." She got no response to her application. Nonetheless, she and an aunt packed up a car and drove to California.

A few months later, she came across the same ad, now in the California Apparel News. She applied again, and this time she heard back. The employer was Mattel, which already had introduced Barbie. Spencer went to the company headquarters for an interview and was asked to make a suite of outfits for the doll. She made a halter-top-and-boy-short bikini, a one-piece in the same shade of orange-pink. There was a cover-up and a wrap skirt. She got the job.

It was a match made in styling heaven.

"I truly fell in love with Barbie the first moment I created her clothes and accessories," she writes in the book.

There are hundreds of designs that are Carol Spencer originals, with only a small portion bearing her name. Until the mid-1990s, Mattel didn't put designer names on Barbie's packaging. Some of her early successes included Country Club Dance (a white and gold striped gown), From Nine to Five (a midcalf blue dress with an embroidered vest and hair scarf) and Debutante Ball (an aqua satin gown with a fur stole).

Spencer took her cue from the culture around her. As the Jane Fonda aerobics craze of the 1980s took off, Barbie got a purple leotard and leg warmers. When NASA's space shuttle exploration was in full tilt, Barbie became an astronaut (albeit one in thigh-high boots and silver capes).

There were missteps too, like when she created a Dr. Barbie lab coat that came with a case of pink pills without knowing that at that time pink pills were best known as methamphetamines.

"Let me tell you, that caused quite a stir," she said. Fortunately, her faux pas was caught before Meth-Head Barbie made its way to children's dollhouses.

Barbie bashing

Barbie has been a go-to target for critics who argue that the doll has ill-served girls and young women in American culture. Living in a world that is almost exclusively white, Barbie has breasts that are disproportionately large compared with her hips, and her feet are contorted into a permanent "floint" (short for flexing your toes back as you point the rest of your foot).

Her hair seems to be bleached blond, never with dark (or gray) roots. At times she dressed the part of a doctor or politician but has seemed unable to hold down a job. And there's the place in Malibu. Does it come from a trust fund or Ken?

But Spencer would like to counterpunch the Barbie bashing. She points out the doll's humble origins, with her proportions modeled after paper dolls cut from newspapers. She also defends Barbie as a healthy alternative to video games; an engine of imagination for girls — and boys — who can project onto a Barbie doll whomever they may wish to become.

"It's wholesome play," she said, as she pulled from a case one of the many hundreds of dolls in her home.

Even though Spencer gets out less these days, she said she feels surrounded by good company.

"You're never alone when you have dinner at my house," she said. "Barbie is always with you."