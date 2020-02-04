If you haven't been approached yet to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you will be soon. The 2020 season is underway.

You'll see a couple of changes this year. First, the packaging has been updated to feature current Scouts taking part in a range of activities, "from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities," Girl Scouts of the USA wrote in a news release kicking off the selling season.

The second is a new cookie. Savannah Smiles, the lemon cookie coated with powdered sugar, is being retired for 2020. But never fear, lemon lovers; you can still get a tart treat.

The new cookie is called Lemon-Ups and comes with more than just a tangy lemon flavor. Each cookie is baked with one of eight uplifting messages inspired by Girl Scouts.

The messages include "I am a leader," "I am a go-getter," "I am gutsy," "I am strong" and others.

In the markets that won't get Lemon-Ups, there will be Lemonades, shortbread cookies with lemon-flavored icing.

"Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies," GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in the news release, "but the program is about so much more than cookies.

"When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you're supporting female entrepreneurs."