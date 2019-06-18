As part of recognizing top athletes during the school year, the Star Tribune has extended its high school sports award brand to recognize All-Metro team champions in adapted sports, dance team and synchronized swimming. Those winners, announced here, were chosen on the basis of state tournament competition and consultation with experts in each field. They will be honored along with our Metro Players of the Year and first-team members in fall, winter and spring sports at the second All-Metro Sports Award gala June 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Adapted sports: Dakota United softball, physically impaired division

The Hawks’ season started with a runner-up finish in the adapted soccer state tournament last fall. A third-place finish in adapted hockey followed in March. And it concluded June 1 with a dramatic, based-loaded walk-off state championship in adapted softball.

Players: GiGi Ayers, Jack Cahn, Cooper Chelstrom, A.J. Conner, Ryan Costley, William Davidson, Hailey Douglas, Sam Gerten, Hayden Hedegaard, Charlie Henderson, Sam Holland, Blake Jackson, Kyle Jackson, Nate Jaworski, Alex Jorgenson, Eddy Nelson, Chuck Schultz, Fiona Sitzmann, Daniel Sonnenberg, Gabby Stahl

Coaches: Brett Kosidowski (head coach), Lance Estep, Bryan Herzan, Scott Kunze, Owen Olson, Jon Schmitz, Riley Wisniewski

Dance team: Wayzata

A perennial top dance program in Minnesota, Wayzata won both the Class 3A jazz and high-kick state championships in February. The double-win was a first for the program and coincided with the retirement of longtime coach and Minnesota high school dance team pioneer Leslie Swiggum.

Kick team members: (includes those who also compete on the jazz team): Erin Anderson, Anastasia Baranivsky, Kaylee Bennett, Addison Berling, Sarah Breuing, Saylor Campbell, Paige Carlson, Lauren Fornshell, Ali Gabler, Issy Hackley, Emily Hanson, Claire Hess, Lauren Honke, Sarah Iverson, Hannah Kasner, Hannah Lingen, Maddie Moore, Erin Nelson, Kaylee Ness, Grayce Norden, Zoe Nowak, Katie Patnode, Sammie Riebe, Marla Sawyer, Lauren Schweitzer, Taylor Stueve, Alexa Vekich, Mia Vekich, Ava Voegele, Ella Winston, Jada Winston, Emily Yang, Kristen Young, Chloe Zogg.

Coaches: Alyse Iorio (head coach), Leslie Swiggum, Sam Kaine and Mariah Champ

Synchronized swimming: Wayzata

The dynasty that keeps on growing, the Trojans won their 13th consecutive synchronized swimming state championship May 24 in Rochester.

Team members: Manisha Asrani, Ketura Bremseth, Alyssa Brolin, Sarah Cao, Alexandra Chaplin, Caitlyn Close, Gabrielle Coffield, Mikyla Dohm, Sierra Dohm, Dannica Donahue, Anna Fischer, Alexis Friesen, Anastasia Friesen, Audrey Friesen, Lydia Gengler, Callie Goodman, Ishita Gupta, Annabel Haseman, Elizabeth Healy, Ellie Howe, Emma Johansen, Hannah Johnson, Shreya Kakkad, Maya Kittelson, Kaitlin Larson, Olivia Lauter, Pia Leiseth, Emma Lephart, Wilhelmina Letscher, Olivia Linn, Julia Mateski, Samantha Miller, Joseline Moses, Natali Moses, June Ney, Emma Nuss, Rebecca Orr, Emily Oswald, Marisa Perrine, Eleanna Meehan, Kathryn Pouliot, Grace Pucel, Ruby Ravnholdt, Katlyn Ringquist, Natalie Rolfs, Riley Ruegemer, Evelyn Sausker, Pari Saxena, Aarohi Shah, Isha Shah, Misha Shah, Aditi Sharma, Nirali Somia, Campbell Weinand, Audrey Zhou

Coaches: Signe Hensel (head coach), Rachel Hoffart, Natalie Bodin, Caroline Bergh, Ali Palm, Lindsey Crohn, Sara Ridley and Sam Snidarich