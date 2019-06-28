A southern Californian with white socks and crystal-encrusted sunglasses crawls onto a wooden chest at a hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., as a photographer snaps away. The model doesn’t fuss when the camera lens encroaches on her personal space or protest when her handler adjusts her at a more charitable angle. But after several stoic minutes, she can no longer stifle her own needs. She rolls onto her side, stretches her back leg and licks the full length of her limb. She bends her head down and cleans her chest. She wets her paw and runs it over her head like a comb. In the process, she knocks off her glasses, revealing olive green eyes that never close.

The model’s name is Bagel. Bagel is a cat, but not just any cat. The 6-year-old rescue from a Los Angeles County shelter is known for her collection of fashionable sunglasses, a stylish accessory born of necessity, not vanity. When Bagel was a kitten, her owner, Karen McGill, discovered that she suffered from eyelid agenesis, a congenital condition that prevents the eyelids from developing. The absence of natural shades means that Bagel can’t blink or clear debris from her eyes.

To protect Bagel’s corneas from scratches, a friend of McGill’s rigged up some special kitty sunglasses: An elastic band slips around the head and tucks under the chin, like wrestling headgear. Of course, no L.A. cat would dare leave her lair without a little bling, so McGill bedazzles the frames. All 600 pairs.

“We have different colors for holidays, with skulls and pumpkins and hearts,” she said.

Until a few years ago, Bagel was a common house cat with a small circle of friends. Today, she is known as Sunglass Cat, with more than 580,000 followers on Instagram. On her account, she sports flashy spectacles that sparkle as brightly as her fabulous life, which includes gambling trips to Vegas, Beverly Hills pool parties and sunset strolls in Venice Beach, Calif.

Throughout the year, she also appears at cat conventions and animal rescue events, such as the one that recently brought her to Washington: a springtime shindig called Meow DC, organized by the Humane Rescue Alliance. While Bagel works the crowd, McGill spreads their species-inclusive message of acceptance and tolerance. “It’s OK to look and be different,” said McGill, who was bullied as a child. “Never let any disability hold you back.”

As three girls and their mother approach, all wearing cat ears, Bagel turns her back to gaze out the window at the parking lot. A bird flits by. She knocks the bin of glasses off the table and paws off her own pair. “She doesn’t look too different,” one of the daughters says, studying her bare face. “She’s cross-eyed,” observes the mother.

As the meet-and-greet nears its end, fans are still queued up. So McGill allows a few more people to visit: a pair of tween-age sisters, including one who interviews McGill for her school paper about the difference between dogs and cats, and a family with a disabled child, who tenderly caresses Bagel.

McGill and her cat have to catch a plane to Detroit, but they make one quick lap around the venue, McGill holding Bagel aloft as if she were an Olympic torch. From on high, Bagel calmly surveys the scene and her adoring fans. At least we think she is surveying. Behind her bejeweled shades, Sunglass Cat could be snoozing away.