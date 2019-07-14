Sammy is 16 and likes singer Shakira a lot — the most. Sammy likes getting her hair done or doing hair herself, and thinks she'd like to be a hair stylist. She also likes volleyball, dancing, drawing and writing. Sammy is very helpful around the house and is respectful and polite. She also takes her education very seriously and does her homework without prompting.

When asked what advice she would have for her 30-year-old self, Sammy said, "Be kind, and you should care for others." When asked what she would tell her 50-year-old self, she said, "Enjoy life while you can, and don't drink so much pop."

But for now, Sammy has some pretty simple hopes and dreams. She wants a birthday party with all her friends. She wants to be allowed to watch PG movies. She wants her own iPad. She wants to go to college.

Sammy really wants at least one mom. She's OK with a family of any race but would prefer a black family. She wants a family who believes "Jesus is real," but doesn't care what denomination they are. She says that it's really important to her to have a family that doesn't assume she knows "the right stuff to do" and is willing to explain things to her.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.