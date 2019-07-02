THE MATS ZUCCARELLO FILE
Age: 31 (Born Sept. 1, 1987) • Home: Oslo, Norway
Size: 5-8, 180 pounds • Position: Right wing (shoots left)
NHL: Eight seasons with New York Rangers; traded to Dallas at deadline last season. Career stats: 511 games, 114 goals, 241 assists. Has 15 goals in 73 playoff games.
Wild contract: Six years, $30 million.
