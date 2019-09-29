Gabriel, 17, is a talkative, charming and caring teenager who always has a smile on his face. He is a very friendly teen, and he loves meeting new people.

Gabe likes going to school, learning new things and has many hobbies. He shows great leadership in group situations, and he is a positive role model to his peers. Gabe has a strong work ethic, likes doing extra chores around the house and taking part in community organizations to earn extra money for his savings. He also loves doing yard work and gardening.

His strong work ethic also shows in sports. Gabe is a great athlete when it comes to basketball, football, baseball, track and hockey. A family for Gabe would need to provide a lot of positive attention, patience, consistency and understanding. Gabe would do best as the youngest or only child.

Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.