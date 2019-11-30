About the artist Robert Hautman

Hautman and brothers Jim and Joe have won the Federal Duck Stamp contest a combined 13 times. Growing up in St. Louis Park, the three were tutored by their artist mother, Elaine, while learning about the outdoors and conservation from their father, Tuck. Robert won his first duck stamp contest in 1987 and has since won the federal competition three times. His 2018-19 entry received a perfect score from a panel of five judges. Robert lives and works on his farm west of the Twin Cities, where his studio overlooks wetlands he has restored. More at hautman.com.