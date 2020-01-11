LEWISBURG, Pa. — John Meeks posted 19 points as Bucknell defeated Holy Cross 75-60 on Saturday.
Andrew Funk had 17 points and seven rebounds for Bucknell (7-10, 3-1 Patriot League). Avi Toomer added 13 points. Bruce Moore had 12 points for the hosts.
The Bison forced a season-high 22 turnovers.
Drew Lowder had 21 points for the Crusaders (2-15, 1-3). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Austin Butler added 17 points. Connor Niego had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Bucknell plays American on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross matches up against Army at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Texas A&M routs Vanderbilt 69-50 with Nesmith out for Dores
Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 Saturday to spoil the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener.
Gophers
TCU, picked last in Big 12, tops Okla St 52-40 for 3-0 start
Desmond Bane was well aware TCU was picked to finish last by Big 12 coaches in a preseason poll.
Vikings
Live: 49ers score after call overturned, take 14-7 lead in second quarter
The Vikings and San Francisco 49ers play at Levi's Stadium with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. Click here for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more.
Gophers
Bohannon jumper lifts Youngstown past Detroit Mercy 69-67
Naz Bohannon hit a 20-foot jumper from the right baseline with 22.8 seconds to play and Youngstown State edged Detroit Mercy 69-67 on Saturday.
Gophers
Pyle powers Western Illinois past Denver 86-80
Ben Pyle scored 21 points, matching his career high, and Western Illinois dominated the first half and held off Denver 86-80 on Saturday.