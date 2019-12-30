KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. —
Meeker County sheriff's officials say they're investigating the death of a man found along a road in Kingston Township.
Authorities believe the man was killed elsewhere and that his body was dumped along the road.
The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification and an autopsy. The cause and manner of death is not yet known.
The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of where the body was discovered early Sunday to contact authorities.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
