MONTREAL — Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal Friday in the Rogers Cup.
The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain, the No. 2 player in the world and defending champion from the 2018 event in Toronto, faced No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy in the first night semifinal. No. 16 Gael Monfils of France played No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the late match.
