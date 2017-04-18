Medtronic PLC is selling a large portion of its business in patient monitoring and recovery products to Ohio-based Cardinal Health Inc. in a deal valued at $6.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Medtronic’s fiscal year 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and certain closing conditions.

The businesses being sold generated approximately $2.4 billion in revenue over the last four reported quarters, Medtronic said.

The sale shows the medical device manufacturer’s commitment to “disciplined portfolio management,” said Medtronic chief executive Omar Ishrak in a statement. Medtronic reportedly had been working for the last few months to divest lower-tech medical technology products acquired via its massive January 2015 merger with Covidien PLC.

“These products — while truly meaningful to patients in need — are best suited under ownership that can provide the investment and focus that these businesses require,” Ishrak said. “At the same time, we can put these proceeds to work, investing over the long-term in higher returning internal and external opportunities.”

Based in Ireland, Medtronic has its operational headquarters in Fridley and has large businesses selling heart devices, insulin pumps and products used in spine surgeries.

With headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, Cardinal Health sells a variety of medical products to hospitals, health systems and other clinical entities worldwide.

The divested product lines include dental/animal health, chart paper, wound care, incontinence, and electrodes, among others. The transaction includes 17 dedicated manufacturing facilities.

Medtronic will retain its business in respiratory and monitoring products, including ventilators and certain monitors, plus its renal care solutions business. Both are part of the patient monitoring and recovery division.

Upon closing, the transaction is expected to result in an immediate positive impact to Medtronic’s operating margin, the company said.

The deal calls for Medtronic to receive $6.1 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments, with total after-tax proceeds estimated to be approximately $5.5 billion.

Medtronic intends to allocate $1 billion of the after-tax proceeds to incremental share repurchases in fiscal 2018, with the balance used to reduce its debt.

The transaction is expected to result in “modest dilution,” Medtronic said, on a net basis to the company’s fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of approximately $0.12 to $0.18, with the exact amount primarily dependent on the closing date of the transaction.

