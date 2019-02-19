Medtronic beat quarterly earnings forecasts and used its diversified sales base to overcome softness in heart-rhythm device sales and spinal products in the three-month period ended Jan. 25.

Quarterly earnings results published Tuesday morning show the Minnesota-run maker of medical devices booked income of $1.75 billion on $7.55 billion in revenue during the quarter.

The income figure was up 10 percent, even though revenue was up only 4.4 percent organically — a balance slightly above what Wall Street was expecting. The results beat EPS consensus by five cents per share, while revenue came in as predicted.

"Our organization executed on multiple fronts to deliver a strong quarter for Medtronic," Medtronic chief executive Omar Ishrak said in the written earnings announcement.

Ishrak cited strong sales of products to close surgical wounds and treat breathing problems in Medtronic's $2.1 billion minimally invasive therapies group, as well as 14 percent adjusted growth in $1.18 billion in emerging-market sales, as helping to offset challenges in other divisions.

"Revenue outperformance in our minimally invasive therapies and restorative therapies groups, as well as broad strength across emerging markets, helped to offset certain market-specific headwinds we faced during the quarter, reflecting the full benefits of our diversification," Ishrak said.

Overall, minimally invasive therapies sales grew 7 percent to $2.12 billion, restorative therapies grew 6 percent to $2.03 billion. Diabetes sales had the highest sales growth, with sales of $610 million, or 19 percent organic growth.

Cardiovascular device sales overall grew just 2 percent to $2.79 billion in the quarter, with heart-rhythm device sales falling 2 percent organically to $1.4 billion, balanced out by sales of vascular devices, which grew 6 percent to $1.39 billion.

Looking ahead, Medtronic narrowed its guidance heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.

For the full year, Medtronic now expects to see revenue growth of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, including as much as $475 million in negative impacts from international currency fluctuations. Free cash flow was adjusted upward to a range of $5 billion to $5.2 billion.

Looking at full year earnings, Medtronic increased its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to a range of $5.14 to $5.16.