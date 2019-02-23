Breast cancer will strike 1 in 8 women in her lifetime. But women who face an increased risk of being that one unlucky patient may improve their chances with three prescription medications, a report said.

If 1,000 women took one of the three medications for roughly five years, seven to 18 breast cancers could be prevented, and possibly more. But each of the drugs — two originally used to treat breast cancer and a third that prevents osteoporosis — comes with the possibility of serious side effects, including blood clots and a higher likelihood of uterine or endometrial cancer.

That mixed picture prompted health care experts to suggest that doctors routinely discuss these medications with women who have an elevated risk of breast cancer.

The recommendations expand the medication tool kit that can be used to ward off breast cancer. For the first time, the task force added a class of drugs called aromatase inhibitors to the cancer-prevention lineup. These drugs include anastrozole (known commercially as Arimidex), exemestane (Aromasin) and letrozole (Femara).

For postmenopausal women, a five-year course of aromatase inhibitors appears to offer more potent breast cancer prevention than the two drugs long known to have such effects — tamoxifen (sold as Nolvadex and Soltamox) and raloxifene (Evista). In studies, women taking aromatase inhibitors were more likely to experience hot flashes and pain in their bones and muscles compared with women taking a dummy pill. But preliminary signs showed no significant increase in the risk of blood clots.

“It’s always great to have more choices,” said Dr. Carol M. Mangione, internal medicine specialist at University of California, Los Angeles.

Breast cancer is the most common non-skin cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer death in women. In 2018, 30 percent of new cancer cases in women were breast cancers, representing 266,120 patients.

The recommendations highlight an enduring mystery: Why don’t more women whose mothers or sisters have been diagnosed with breast cancer, or who have a personal history of abnormal findings on mammograms, take these drugs? There’s evidence that they can prevent breast cancer, but very few women utilize them to prevent a first occurrence of cancer. Just 16 percent of women who could benefit from them are thought to be using them.

For women at average risk of breast cancer, the harms of the drugs outweigh their benefits, the panel said. But for women whose odds of developing breast cancer within five years are elevated, the preventive benefits of these drugs have probably been underestimated, Mangione said.