The state Commerce Department says it has issued a $50,000 civil penalty plus a cease-and-desist order to a California company in connection with more than 600,000 letters to Minnesotans about Medicare health insurance options that Commerce says were misleading.

Commerce said Tuesday that a company called eHealthInsurance Services purchased the domain name “Medicare.com” and mailed letters that used the website address and offered services for picking a new insurance plan.

Last year, about 300,000 people across the state were forced to shop for new coverage with the elimination of Medicare “Cost” health plans, which provided government benefits via private insurers.

“The company prominently branded the letters and their website with ‘Medicare.com’ and failed to include a sufficiently noticeable statement that it was not, in any manner, connected with the government, Medicare or Medicaid,” Commerce said in a news release Tuesday.

Representatives for eHealthInsurance Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Medicare shopping season for 2019 coverage featured the elimination of Cost plans across 66 counties in Minnesota, forcing a choice between original Medicare and newer Medicare Advantage health plans. In October, Commerce issued a general warning to consumers not be fooled by deceptive advertising in the midst of the change.

On Tuesday, Commerce said eHealthInsurance Services has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $50,000 to the state and stop conduct that violates state rules. Commerce also ordered eHealthInsurance Services to identify the specific insurer or insurers that will issue coverage or reference that it sells coverage offered by a variety of Medicare insurance companies.

The state also called on the company to edit its website to “include a sufficiently prominent statement that it is connected to eHealth and that eHealth is an insurance agency,” the news release states

