BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — A Caribbean-based medical school that temporarily held classes aboard a cruise ship after Hurricane Maria is moving from Dominica to Barbados.
Officials said Friday that Ross University School of Medicine sustained millions of dollars in losses after the Category 5 storm hit Dominica last year.
Some 1,500 students, faculty and staff will relocate to the Barbadian capital of Bridgetown. U.S. students make up 90 percent of the university's roster.
