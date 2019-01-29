COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio authorities are investigating a fatal medical helicopter crash in the southeastern part of the state.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that a medical flight on its way to Pomeroy crashed Tuesday morning near the community of Zaleski. That's about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.
FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro in Chicago says three people were reported aboard the Bell 407 that crashed, but he had no other information.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it expects to release details soon on the crash reported Tuesday morning in Vinton County.
Molinaro says the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will have investigators at the scene.
