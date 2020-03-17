A woman who died three weeks after suffering severe burns in a fire on Minneapolis' South Side last month has been identified as 54-year-old Debra Rae Erickson, authorities said.

Erickson suffered "thermal injuries" in the Feb. 3 fire, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, which ruled the manner of death as accidental. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she died of her injuries on Feb. 26, an autopsy found.

Officials said the fire began at an apartment building in the 3000 block of Pillsbury Avenue, in the Lyndale neighborhood, but details of the blaze weren't immediately available on Monday afternoon. A Fire Department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call.