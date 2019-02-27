ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A medical examiner has released the name of a western Minnesota man killed in a confrontation with sheriff's deputies in Miltona.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday identified the man as 27-year-old Tyler Schmidtbauer.
The medical examiner says Schmidtbauer died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen says two deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and at one point a deputy discharged his weapon. Wolbersen did not say what caused the deputy to use deadly force.
The deputies were not injured and were placed on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
