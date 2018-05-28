The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man whose body was found by fishermen in Medicine Lake on Saturday.

The fishermen found Curtis Paul Hickle, 55, of Plymouth, along the eastern shoreline and emergency responders arrived just after 10 a.m. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said no foul play was suspected. The medical examiner did not release a cause of death, pending additional investigation by the sheriff's office.

The medical examiner also identified Der Yang, 29, of St. Paul as the man found in the Mississippi River on Friday. His body was pulled from the river near 102nd Street E. in Inver Grove Heights, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

