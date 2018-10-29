A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Minneapolis last week, and later died from his injuries, has been identified, the Hennepin County medical examiner said.

Antonio Alcantar-Alcantar, 57, of Minneapolis, was hit just before 7 a.m. Wednesday as he walked near the intersection of 26th Street and 14th Avenue S. in Minneapolis.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died from multiple blunt force injuries later the same day.

Police continue to investigate the crash.