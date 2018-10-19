ELKHORN, Wis. — The medical examiner has arrived on the scene of an apparent shooting in an industrial park in Elkhorn.
Aerial video shows officers concentrated around a large hole in a manufacturing building just off Interstate 43. Neighbors say they saw flashing lights and then heard gunfire.
James Ropinski lives nearby. He tells WITI-TV agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice came and talked to him and told him they were investigating an officer-involved shooting. The DOJ has not yet confirmed an officer fired a weapon.
Authorities haven't said whether anyone is in custody.
The Latest: Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Elkhorn
