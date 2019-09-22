SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rocco Mediate birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 64 and won the Sanford International on Sunday when Ken Duke took double bogey on the final hole.
Mediate won by two shots for his first PGA Tour Champions title in three years.
Duke was tied for the lead until taking four shots to reach the green on the closing hole at Minnehaha Country Club. He closed with a 69 and tied for second with Colin Montgomerie and Bob Estes, who each shot 67.
Mediate finished at 9-under 201. It was his fourth PGA Tour Champions victory, and first since the Senior PGA Championship in 2016.
Duke started the final round tied for the lead with Kirk Triplett, who faded to a 71.
