PARIS — Police officials say a group of people, some armed with guns, shot into the air in the French city of Marseille and tried to corner officers who responded to the sound of gunfire.
Christophe Reynaud of the Marseille police said one resident was hit in the head with a butt of a gun and slightly injured during the incident in the Busserine district on early Monday evening.
Reynaud ruled out terrorism as a motive and said the shooting probably was drug-related.
He says the group drove away and has not been apprehended.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
International outcry grows over disputed Venezuela vote
A growing roster of nations on Monday decried Venezuela's presidential election as a farce, with the U.S. leading the charge in announcing new financial restrictions aimed at further isolating President Nicolas Maduro's embattled government.
World
Pope laments 'hemorrhaging' of priests and nuns in Europe
Pope Francis is voicing alarm at the "hemorrhaging" of nuns and priests in Italy and Europe, saying God only knows how many seminaries, monasteries, convents and churches will close because fewer people are being called to lives of religious service.
World
Gunmen try to corner police reacting to shots in French city
Police officials say a group of people, some armed with guns, shot into the air in the French city of Marseille and tried to corner officers who responded to the sound of gunfire.
World
The Latest: Syrian military declares victory in capital
The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):
World
Commission says Nicaraguan government violated human rights
The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega violated human rights through the excessive use of force against street demonstrations, according to the preliminary observations of investigators from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights released Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.