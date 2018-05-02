ATLANTA — Officials say a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Rome, Italy, from Atlanta had a mechanical problem and returned.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells news outlets the plane landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday around 10 p.m. The FAA says the Airbus A333 was more than an hour into its flight when it turned back near Virginia's coast.

The Atlanta-based airline says technicians were inspecting the aircraft.