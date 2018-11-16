GREELEY, Colo. — The U.S. branch of the world's largest meat producer will pay $4 million in back wages and other monetary relief as part of a consent decree settling allegations by federal labor officials.

The Greeley Tribune reports the U.S. Department of Labor claimed in two actions that JBS USA discriminated based on race and gender against applicants for laborer positions at its facilities in Hyrum, Utah, and Cactus, Texas.

The company with U.S. headquarters in Greeley, Colorado, has agreed to pay 12,625 class members at those facilities and hire 1,664 of the applicants.

It has also agreed to retain an independent workplace consultant to review and revise its hiring process.

Spokesman Cameron Bruett says in a statement JBS USA denies the allegations, but it believes "more can be accomplished through partnership."